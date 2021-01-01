WeWoreWhat Dani Boyfriend in White. - size 28 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 29) WeWoreWhat Dani Boyfriend in White. - size 28 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 29) 100% cotton. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. 18 at the knee narrows to 12 at the leg opening. Imported. WWWR-WJ9. WWDB02-3. Danielle Bernstein is the founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog @weworewhat. A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago - leading the influencer industry into what it is today. In 2016, Danielle launched her line of overalls and jumpsuits, and later her successful swim line. She is now bringing both of her brands under one roof with the launch of shop WeWoreWhat. Her brand is consistently expanding with new categories like denim & activewear.