Kobi Halperin Daniella Ruched-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

An elevated classic, this T-shirt dress features ruched sleeves with drawstrings for a customizable look. Crewneck Three-quarter sleeves with drawstrings Pullover style Rayon/nylon/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in women's ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperin's collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: White. Size: XL.