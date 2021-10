The Ted Baker Darax slipper is made of suede with a slip-on design and plush footbed. Faux fur lining for warmth and comfort. Lightweight and flexible synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 42 (US 9), width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.