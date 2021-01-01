superdown Darcey Cut Out Bodysuit in Black. - size XL (also in L) superdown Darcey Cut Out Bodysuit in Black. - size XL (also in L) 90% poly 10% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Gusset snap button closure with thong back. Non-slip silicone strip at neckline. Dramatic cut-out. Ribbed jersey fabric. SPDW-WS1320. SDS2218 U21. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.