superdown Darcey Ruched Mini Dress in White. - size XXS (also in XS, S, M, L, XL) superdown Darcey Ruched Mini Dress in White. - size XXS (also in XS, S, M, L, XL) 95% cotton 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Jersey fabric with ruched detail. Imported. SPDW-WD1580. SDD2811 U20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.