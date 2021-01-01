JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Darcy Cotton Twill Cargo Romper in White. - size XS (also in M, L) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Darcy Cotton Twill Cargo Romper in White. - size XS (also in M, L) 97% cotton 3% elastane. Made in Italy. Machine wash. Zip fly and front button closure. 6-pocket designButtoned cuffs. Optional waist belt. Mid-weight cotton twill fabric. JDAR-WR3. 321-5011-ST. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.