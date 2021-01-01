Dare 2b Womens/Ladies Glamorize Luxe Ski Jacket (Monochrome) - 14 - Also in: 4

Material: polyester: 100%. - Waterproof and breathable Ared 5000 coated polyester twill fabric. - Water repellent finish. - Detachable hood with adjuster and removable faux fur trim. - Metal effect center front zip with inner zip and chin guard. - Articulated sleeve design. - Inner stretch cuffs. - Chest pocket with metal effect zip. - 2 lower pockets with metal effect zips. - Internal ski pass zip pocket. - High loft polyester insulation. - Part polyester scrim/part printed lining. - Detachable snowskirt. - Adjustable shockcord hem system. - Multiple internal pockets including headphone port. - Gender: Women