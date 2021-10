Give your look a mod-chic detail with the Chinese Laundry Daria boots. Ankle booties feature a suede or snake-embossed leather upper. Inside-zipper closure. Rounded, square-toe silhouette. Synthetic lining. Lightly-padded, fixed footbed. Wrapped heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.