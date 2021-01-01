Jo Malone London Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Body Cr me

A Body Cr me in Dark Amber & Ginger Lily. Enriched with amber and black orchid. Illuminated by the clean sensuality of black cardamom and water lily. An indulgent new texture with mineral-rich extract of samphire, a water-loving herb that thrives in dry coastal climates, leaves your skin instantly radiant, soft, supple, deliciously scented, and moisturised for 24 hours. 5.9 oz. Made in UK. ABOUT THE BRAND Much like the brand's elegant signature packaging, Jo Malone London encapsulates classic British style with clean, sophisticated fragrances. Offering perfumes, bath and body products, and home scents, notable scents include Peony & Blush Suede, English Pear & Freesia, and Wood Sage & Sea Salt. Fragrances - Jo Malone > Jo Malone London > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jo Malone London.