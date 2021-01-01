St. Tropez Dark Bronzing Set

St. Tropez's Dark Bronzing Set combines a dark bronzing mousse with two must-have prepatory products for achieving the perfect tan. Skin will look soft, supple and enriched with a deep tan that fades slowly and evenly.The Set Contains:1 x Tan Application Mitt.Bronzing Mousse - Dark (200ml):A quick-drying self-tan that adapts to your individual skin tone to create a natural-looking, intense, golden tan. Easy to apply with its natural guide color on application, the streak-free formula utilises revolutionary Melanin Technology to expertly tailor the results to your skin tone, and its dose of nourishing conditioners and antioxidants keep skin hydrated and protected; your tan is prolonged and fades slowly and evenly. Helping you to achieve an even, streak-free glow, the non-sticky, transfer resistant mousse glides effortlessly across skin and develops into a deep, natural-looking tan with long-lasting finish; all this without that unmistakable fake tan smell thanks to Aromaguard™ Fragrance Technology.Tan Enhancing Moisturizer (200ml):Perfect for prepping skin pre-tan, this body moisturizer leaves skin silky smooth to help increase tan longevity. Soft, supple skin is the perfect canvas for applying fake tan, and this specially developed formula helps reduce tan break-up and promotes even fade, so you can enjoy an even tan for longer.Tan Enhancing Polish (200ml):Perfect for prepping skin pre-tan, this exfoliating formula is infused with spherical beads to gently buff and polish skin, without scratching or damaging. It gently sloughs away rough skin to leave your body feeling smooth, soft and ready for tan application. Specially formulated to work with self-tan, the body polish also helps keep your tan even with regular application after tanning.