NuGo Dark Variety - Pretzel w/ Sea Salt 12 bars & New! Chocolate Almond with Sea Salt 12 bars, 12g Vegan Protein, 200 Calorie, Gluten Free, 24 count

GREAT FLAVOR!: What differentiates a NuGo Dark bar from other protein bars? Flavor! Real Dark Chocolate with wholesome real ingredients Provides an indulgent taste that everyone loves. BETTER INGREDIENTS: All NuGo Dark bars contain no artificial Ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no Maltitol, and no palm oil. Only ingredients you know and love. CERTIFIED VEGAN: NuGo Dark bars are packed with plant protein and are free of any animal products or by-products. NuGo Dark is the perfect certified Vegan snack. CERTIFIED GLUTEN FREE: NuGo Dark is certified Gluten Free, no need to sacrifice flavor here. 7 DELICIOUS FLAVORS: NEW! Chocolate Almond with sea salt, chocolate Pretzel with sea salt, mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, chocolate coconut, mocha Chocolate