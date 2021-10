What It Is: A cleanser that is an enzymatic cleansing and exfoliating foam which removes dead, dry and rough skin, makeup and excess sebum from pores. What It'S For: Suitable as a daily cleanser for oily skin. What It Does: Infused with vitamin C and enzymes, the Darker Skin Tones Enzyme Cleanser provides a deep yet gentle cleanse and exfoliation. Complexion will appear more radiant and refined as it helps skin to absorb active ingredients and stay hydrated. Key Ingredients: - Enzyme subtilisin