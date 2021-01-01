Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Foam Cleanser in Beauty: NA. Dr. Barbara Sturm Darker Skin Tones Foam Cleanser in Beauty: NA. A thorough cleanse paves the way for an effective skincare regimen. Developed in collaboration with Golden Globe-winning actress Angela Bassett to meet the skincare needs of women of color, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Darker Skin Tones Foam Cleanser offers a mild, deep-cleansing action without upsetting the skin's natural moisture balance. This soft, fine foam provides a gentle yet purifying cleanse, leaving the complexion fresh, radiant, and ready for serums and face cream.. Contains Purslane, a cutting-edge anti-aging ingredient rich in vitamins, minerals, Omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidant glutathione. Salicylic acid gently softens dead skin cells and deeply cleanses the skin. Free from parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances. 5.1 fl oz. Shake before use. Moisten your hands, apply two pumps of the foam into the palm of your hand and smooth it over your face using circular movements; rinse thoroughly with warm water. Follow with Darker Skin Tones Hyaluronic Serum and Face Cream. DRBR-WU19. 20-200-03. World-recognized for non-surgical anti-aging treatments and rejuvenation of the skin matrix, Dr. Barbara Sturm translated her orthopedic research and practice into revolutionary advances in aesthetic medicine. Dr. Sturm's range was created for those who have always wanted an uncomplicated yet highly effective skincare regimen that hydrates, protects and regenerates the skin. The line is a synergy of unique and innovative active ingredients combined with potent natural extracts, offering the best from aesthetic medicine and nature, made in Germany.