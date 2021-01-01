MISA Los Angeles Darla Dress in Red. - size S (also in L, M, XS) MISA Los Angeles Darla Dress in Red. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Poly blend. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Smocked neckline and smocked elastic waist. Sheer off shoulder sleeves with elastic trim. Crinkle chiffon fabric. Neckline to hem measures approx 28 in length. MISA-WD474. URDR7749. Shadi Askari-Farhat, the designer behind Tbags Los Angeles, launched MISA in Spring 2016. A combination of her daughter's names, Milla and Sayeh, the label embodies the natural evolution of the designer with an elevated femininity and sophistication. Deeply inspired by her travels and love for global style, MISA is for the modern-day bohemian who spends her life travelling the world, leaping from one exotic location to another.