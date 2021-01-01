Darlene Floral Swing-Dress

All of the bloom with none of the pollen! This storybook stunner is a blossoming delight in 1940's style. Made of lightweight cotton with a gorgeous print of white florals cascading through a light blue backdrop. The dress is centered by a button up front and topped by a classic white collar. The sleeveless, fitted bodice features darting that ends at the natural waist and is accented by the included white belt. The full swing skirt features hidden side pockets and billows to knee length.