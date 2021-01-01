Darn Tough Men's Element Crew Light Sock - Medium - White

Features of the Darn Tough Men's Element Crew Light Sock Performance Fit: No slipping, no bunching, and no blisters Fine Gauge Knitting: Unprecedented durability and our unique ?put it on, forget it?s on? feel Fast Action Wicking: Pulls moisture away from skin All Weather Performance: Cool in the summer, warm in the winter Naturally Antimicrobial: Repels bacteria and odor Merino Wool: The ultimate fiber for breathability and comfort in all conditions True Seamless™: Undetectable seam fusion for an ultra smooth, invisible feel Light Cushion: Light and strong with a thin layer of cushioning along base of foot Crew Sock Height: A classic, versatile height that hugs the calf Products on Sale Are Discontinued Styles or Colors.