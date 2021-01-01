Darn Tough Men's Light Hiker No Show Lightweight Cushion Sock - XL - Taupe

Features of the Darn Tough Men's Light Hiker No Show Lightweight Cushion Sock Moisture Wicking: Your body heats, Merino Wool absorbs moisture before it turns into sweat on your skin, and releases it, leaving you dry Thermoregulating: Natural crimp in wool fiber that provides pockets of Insulation- holding and releasing heat dependent on what the body is doing Anti-Microbial: Odor resistance is unique to wool, the chemical structure stops sweat and bacteria build-up, so go ahead and take a whiff All Day Comfort: Silky Merino Wool, High-Density knitting, and True seamless toe provide an incredible Fit and constant rebound No show Lightweight with cushion Products on Sale Are Discontinued Styles or Colors.