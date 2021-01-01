Darn Tough Women's Bridge No Show Light Sock - Large - Grey

Features of the Darn Tough Women's Bridge No Show Light Sock Moisture Wicking: Your body heats, Merino Wool absorbs moisture before it turns into sweat on your skin, and releases it, leaving you dry Stays Cool: Full cushion or none at all, you'll maintain clutch Performance at all levels, climates, believe in nature Anti-Microbial: Odor resistance is unique to wool, the chemical structure stops sweat and bacteria build-up, so go ahead and take a whiff All Day Comfort: Silky Merino Wool, High-Density knitting, and True seamless toe provide an incredible Fit and constant rebound No show Lightweight Products on Sale Are Discontinued Styles or Colors.