Darn Tough Women's Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion Sock - Small - Moss

Features of the Darn Tough Women's Light Hiker Micro Crew Light Cushion Sock Performance Fit: No slipping, no bunching, and no blisters Fine Gauge Knitting: Unprecedented durability and our unique ?put it on, forget it?s on? feel Fast Action Wicking: Pulls moisture away from skin All Weather Performance: Cool in the summer, warm in the winter Naturally Antimicrobial: Repels bacteria and odor Merino Wool: The ultimate fiber for breathability and comfort in all conditions True Seamless™: Undetectable seam fusion for an ultra smooth, invisible feel Light Cushion: Light and strong with a thin layer of cushioning along base of foot Micro Crew Height: A shorter, more concise take on the traditional crew height. Peeks just above the top of a standard hiking boot Products on Sale Are Discontinued Styles or Colors.