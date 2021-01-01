Show off a glimpse of your wild fashion sense with Darren Top. This animal print top is a season's must-have, it features puffy sleeves with elasticated shoulders that can be worn on or off the shoulder. Wear it on a date or to a party. Features:- Smocked bodice for a perfect fit- Delicate puff sleeves- Elasticated shoulders and cuffs- Square neckline- Ruffled hem- Relaxed fit- Leopard print Throw it with high-waisted black denim pants, ankle booties and layered necklace for a complete party look. Pair it with a bodycon A-line skirt and high-heeled sandals for a romantic date look.