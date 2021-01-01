Chloe Darryl Saddle Crossbody Bag in Blue Grained leather with leather lining and polished gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Fold-over flap top closure with magnetic fastening. Interior slot pocket. Exterior back slot pocketFoil logo stamp at frontPolished gold-tone ring accent. Contrast stitching throughout. Measures approx 7.5W x 6.5H x 2D. Adjustable shoulder strap has a 21 drop. CLOE-WY742. CHC21SS344C61. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.