In order to throw a good throw with darts on the dartboard, such as 180 and Bullseye, Talent belongs to the dartboard. Ideal as a Father's Day gift and Mother's Day gift. Although I don't throw perfectly, it is spectacular. A fun surprise and gift idea for birthdays, Father's Day, Mother's Day or Christmas for dart lovers with a funny saying. Fun dart games, just like in the pub. An ideal gift for dart players. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem