Wear this for you next Darts sport Game. Play 301 Leg 501. Double in or Double out. Hit the bullseye or go for One Hundred and Eigthy 180. For People who love playing dart in a bar or a pub. With steeldarts or softdarts. Team Dart Trikot for dart association or darts club. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.