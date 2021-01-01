Das ist ein Kaufmann Ding - Funny Family Kaufmann T-Shirt

Fantastic family Kaufmann design for the whole relative. Beautiful gift idea for anyone with the last name or girl's name Kaufmann. Perfect gift for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day or family gatherings. An eye-catcher One of the most common family names in Germany - Kaufmann family. Funny saying for parents, children, siblings, brother, sister, grandma, grandpa, aunt and uncle. "This is a merchant thing... you would never understand that." Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem