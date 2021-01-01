DASH DIET COOKBOOK: The Complete Guide To Get Started Including Everyday Meal Plan And Healthy Recipes For Weight Loss EMILY ROBERT Author

The DASH diet is a scientifically proven way to permanently reduce blood pressure and lose weight. Designed by top researchers at major institutions such as Harvard Medical School, the DASH diet is an easy-to-follow diet that cuts down on sodium and unhealthy fats, and has been shown to promote weight loss, and significantly lower the risk of cancer, diabetes, and osteoporosis. The DASH Diet for Beginners is your guide to getting started, with detailed meal plans, and 150 delicious DASH diet recipes.The DASH Diet for Beginners will help you achieve optimal health with:60 delicious DASH diet recipes for every mealDetailed information on the proven health benefits of the DASH dietEveryday DASH diet meal plan for lasting weight lossTargeted health plans for weight loss and high blood pressure