Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold-tone) stainless steel and 18kt everose gold jubilee bracelet. Fixed 18kt everose gold set with diamonds bezel. Aubergine dial with 18kt everose gold hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2236 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 2235, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 31 mm. Folding clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Datejust 31 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 31 Aubergine Dial Ladies Steel and 18kt Everose Gold Jubilee Watch 278341AURDJ.