Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel rolex oyster bracelet. Silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Dark grey dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2236 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 2235, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Screw-down case back. Round case shape, case size: 31 mm. Folding clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Datejust 31 Series. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 31 Automatic Ladies Watch 278240GYRO.