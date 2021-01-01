Stainless steel and 18kt yellow gold case with a stainless steel and 18kt yellow gold oyster bracelet. Fixed- diamond set bezel. Grey dial with yellow gold hands and Roman- diamond numerals hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2236 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 2235, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 55 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 31 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 31 Grey Dial Ladies Steel and 18kt Yellow Gold Oyster Watch 278383GYRDO.