Stainless steel and 18k yellow gold case with a stainless steel and 18k yellow gold rolex oyster bracelet. Fixed-domed bezel. White dial with yellow gold hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 3235 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 36 White Dial Automatic Mens Steel and 18k Yellow Gold Oyster Watch 126203WRO.