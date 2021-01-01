Stainless steel and 18kt everose gold case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel and 18kt everose gold rolex jubile bracelet. Fixed fluted rose gold-tone 18kt everose gold bezel. Black dial with everose gold hands and diamonds hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 3235 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Oyster clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 36 Black Diamond Dial Automatic Mens Steel and 18kt Everose Gold Jubilee Watch 126231BKDJ.