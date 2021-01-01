Stainless steel and 18k white gold case with a stainless steel rolex jubilee bracelet. Fixed fluted stainless steel and 18kt white gold fluted bezel bezel. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 3235 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Oysterlock clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 36 Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Jubilee Watch 126234MDJ.