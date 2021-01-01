Stainless steel case with a stainless steel Rolex jubilee bracelet with 18kt yellow gold center links. Fixed 18kt yellow gold bezel set with diamonds. Silver dial with yellow gold hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Diamond-set Roman numerals appear at the 6 and 9 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex calibre 3235 automatic movement, based upon Rolex 3035, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Datejust 36 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust 36 Silver Diamond Dial Steel and 18kt Yellow Gold Jubilee Watch 126283SRDJ.