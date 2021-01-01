Stainless steel case with a stainless steel Rolex jubilee bracelet. Fixed fluted 18kt white gold bezel. Dark rhodium dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex calibre 3235 automatic movement with a 70-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Oysterlock clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust Dark Rhodium Dial Automatic Mens Jubilee Watch 126334RSJ.