18kt yellow gold (diamond-set lugs) case with a yellow gold-tone 18kt yellow gold rolex president bracelet. Fixed fluted 18kt yellow gold bezel. Champagne concentric circle dial with yellow gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 2235 Automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 31 mm. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Additional Info: 24 diamonds set on lugs. Datejust Lady 31 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Datejust Lady 31 Champagne Concentric Circle Dial 18K Yellow Gold President Automatic Ladies Watch 178238CCAP.