Teal Daughter In Law PCOS Awareness Heart Graphic Cheetah Tote Bag

I wear teal for my Daughter in law PCOS heart graphic with cheetah print and sayings phrases quotes on it to uplift inspire encourage & show faith hope love for the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome PCOS warriors & fighters for PCOS awareness month in September. Teal ribbon with leopard print pattern is a trendy cute PCOS awareness products things stuff keepsake gifts & accessories for loved one's family members friends to join your support squad & raise awareness for PCOS for all women female lady girl fighters. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.