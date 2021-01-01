Jimmy Choo Davia Square-Toe Studded Leather Ballet Flats

Chic square-toe ballet flats offer a timeless silhouette enhanced with delicate asymmetric studding. Leather upper Square toe Slip-on style Leather lining Rubber sole Made in Spain ABOUT THE BRAND Designer Jimmy Choo made his start with a made-to-order shoe boutique in London's East End for private clients, including royals, celebrities and socialites. Building a loyal following, the designer officially launched the brand in 1996, with Choo's niece, Sandra Choi, coming on board as creative director. Today, the label continues to deliver finely crafted, ultra-glamorous accessories, including handbags and sunglasses. Women's Shoes - Jimmy Choo Womens Shoes > Jimmy Choo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jimmy Choo. Color: Black. Size: 11.5.