HUGO David Cotton Shorts

Blue cotton shorts with embroidered logo at back button pocket. Belt loops Zip fly with button closure Side seam pockets Back welt pockets 98% cotton/2% elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 9.5" Model measurements: 6'1" tall ABOUT THE BRAND A proving ground for advanced patterns and colors, HUGO is the edgy-cool spinoff in the Hugo Boss family. The casual line of fitted graphic tees and bold ready-to-wear is known to deliver ahead-of-the-curve style. Contemporary & Denim - Hugo > Hugo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HUGO. Color: Medium Blue. Size: 36.