From hugo
HUGO David Cotton Shorts
Advertisement
Blue cotton shorts with embroidered logo at back button pocket. Belt loops Zip fly with button closure Side seam pockets Back welt pockets 98% cotton/2% elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 9.5" Model measurements: 6'1" tall ABOUT THE BRAND A proving ground for advanced patterns and colors, HUGO is the edgy-cool spinoff in the Hugo Boss family. The casual line of fitted graphic tees and bold ready-to-wear is known to deliver ahead-of-the-curve style. Contemporary & Denim - Hugo > Hugo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. HUGO. Color: Medium Blue. Size: 36.