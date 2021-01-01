Travel at your leisure wearing the top-notch Timberland Davis Square Leather and Fabric Boot. Leather and CORDURA EcoMade fabric upper. Lace-up closure for an adjustable fit. 50% recycled PET mesh lining. Generously cushioned OrthoLite footbed. Defender Repellent Systems treatment ensures water, oil, and stain repellence. 15% recycled rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.