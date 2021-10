Closeout . From the trail to the streets, youand#39;ll feel comfortable in Timberlandand#39;s Davis Square roll-top boots thanks to their soft yet durable nubuck and mesh construction, plush Sherpa fleece lining and grippy rubber outsole for steady stepping. Available Colors: MEDIUM BROWN NUBUCK. Sizes: 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 11.5, 12, 13.