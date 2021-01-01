Young, Fabulous & Broke Dawn Dress in Mauve. - size XS (also in M, S) Young, Fabulous & Broke Dawn Dress in Mauve. - size XS (also in M, S) 55% viscose 45% rayon. Made in China. Machine wash. Partially lined with detachable slipAdjustable shoulder straps on slip. Pull-on styling. Balloon sleeves with elastic cuffsKeyhole neckline with stacked tassel tie closures. Soft, lightweight fabricDue to the unique print, colors and patterns may vary slightly. YOUN-WD1178. 3775FG. Inspired by those muses that epitomize the name, Young, Fabulous, & Broke creates one-of-a-kind pieces that aim to make women feel sexy, confident, and feminine. Hand dyed fabrics and perfectly placed drapes are among the list of the brand's signatures looks.