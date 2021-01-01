The Black Diamond Dawn Patrol 32 Bag is a winter pack for ski or SnowBoarding the backcountry. Avalanche territory requires avalanche equipment, and this is the pack that'll carry it on your back. The AvaLung-Ready pack works with the AvaLung Element (sold separately). Pack up the probe, extra layers, shovel, ice axe and more, the powder is waiting. Features of the Black Diamond Dawn Patrol 32 Bag AvaLung-Ready design accommodates AvaLung Element (sold separately) Active, form-Fitting suspension with zippered backpanel access High-tenacity, ultralight Dynex side panels and shoulder straps Tuck-away diagonal ski carry, A-frame carry and SnowBoard carry Ice tool PickPockets and Hi-Lo helmet holder and dedicated avy tools organizer pocket Hydration compatible with insulated sleeve and shoulder strap