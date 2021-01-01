Rip Curl Dawn Patrol Reversible 1.5 m Long Sleeve Jacket

The Rip Curl Dawn Patrol Reversible 1.5mm wetsuit is intended to keep you warm while in cooler waters. Its E5 neoprene fabric helps retain warmth and provide comfortable stretch. The E-Stitch high-stretch seams, a contoured collar, long sleeves, and a straight hem with a board loop holder. Body: 90% polyester, 10% Spandex. Lining: 100% polyamide. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size 2XL. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.