Enjoy the casual comfort of the Kenneth Cole Reaction Dawson Driver. Featuring a man-made upper and a stitched moc toe. Slip-on driver design. Neoprene upper provides all day comfort and breathability. Man-made construction throughout. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.