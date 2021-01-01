Sandals. Re-engineered. Our Dax men's sandal is built from tough Hydro leather and welted on a rugged AirWair sole. So whether you’re stomping through the fields or kicking back this summer, they’re ready to take on anything. Marked by our unmistakable yellow stitching, the slide sandals have a wider fit and molded footbed for maximum comfort. Hydro is a smooth PU-coated leather with a matte finish. Clean by wiping with a damp cloth. Two adjustable straps. | Dr. Martens, Dax Men's Leather Slide Sandals in Black, Size 9