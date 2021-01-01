Too Faced Day & Night Essential Moisturizer Set What It Is This set includes a daytime priming moisturizer that helps hydrate skin while providing broad spectrum SPF 25 sun protection, and an ultra-nourishing nighttime moisturizer. What You Get 1.52 fl. oz. Hangover Pillow Cream 1.4 fl. oz. Hangover Good To Go Skin Protecting SPF 25 Moisturizer What It Does Hangover Pillow Cream Moisturizes and plumps skin with hydration helping it to feel softer and appear more smoother Skin looks healthier and more radiant Soothing scent helps induce an environment to encourage relaxation Contains antioxidants Contains natural butters that help nourish and condition skin Hangover Good To Go Skin Protecting SPF 25 Moisturizer Helps moisturize and soften skin Leaves skin looking more youthful and glowing Helps create a soft, smooth canvas perfect for makeup Broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection Absorbs quickly onto skin