Nike Day Break Sneaker in White. - size 11 (also in 10, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Nike Day Break Sneaker in White. - size 11 (also in 10, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Canvas upper with rubber sole. Made in Indonesia. Lace-up front. Padded collar. Faux suede overlays with embroidered plant motif on side. Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort. Rubber waffle outsole provides traction and durability.. Made with at least 20% recycled content. NIKR-WZ400. DJ1299-100.