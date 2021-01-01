18kt yellow gold case with a 18kt yellow gold Rolex president bracelet. Fixed 18kt yellow gold bezel set with diamonds. Champagne dial with yellow gold hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Day of the week display centered on the 12 o'clock position. Rolex calibre 3255 automatic movement, based upon Rolex 3035, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Day-date 36 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Day-Date 36 Automatic Champagne Dial 18kt Yellow Gold President Watch 128348CSP.