18kt everose gold case with a 18kt everose gold diamond-set president bracelet. Fixed fluted 18kt everose gold bezel. Chocolate dial with everose gold hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at 3 o'clock; day display at 12 o'clock.. Rolex Calibre 3255 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 3035, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Day-Date 36 Chocolate Dial 18kt Everose Gold Diamond-Set President Watch 128345CHDDP.