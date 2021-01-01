18kt yellow gold case with a 18kt yellow gold rolex president bracelet. Fixed- fluted 18kt yellow gold bezel. Turquoise dial with yellow gold hands and Roman- diamond numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Rolex Calibre 3255 Automatic movement, based upon Rolex 3035, containing 31 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Folding crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Day-Date 36 Turquoise Dial 18kt Yellow Gold Diamond-Set President Watch 128238TQRSDDP.