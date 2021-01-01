18kt yellow gold case with a 18kt yellow gold bracelet. Domed bezel. Black dial with gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position and day display at the 12 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw-down crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 36mm. Concealed crown clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rolex Day-Date Black Automatic 18kt Yellow Gold Ladies Watch118208BKSP.